PanCare to host its annual Stand Up For Veterans event Friday
Free dental and medical services are being offered to veterans.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
PanCare is hosting its annual Stand Up For Veterans Event, which is taking place across all of its dental and medical clinics on Friday.
Officials say free dental and medical services are being offered to veterans as a way to recognize and express gratitude for those who have served our country. Dental services will include an exam, followed by cleaning, filling, or extraction at no-cost at any PanCare dental clinic. Medical services include an ear and eye exam as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin, and oxygen level screenings at each of our PanCare medical clinic.
Officials say walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Veterans are asked to bring their DD-214 to verify their veteran status. Those interested can schedule an appointment by calling the clinic most convenient for them.
Here is a list of those locations below:
Blountstown - Calhoun County
Medical - (850) 674-2244
Bonifay - Holmes County
Medical - (850) 547-5547
Bristol - Liberty County
Medical - (850) 643-1155
Carrabelle - Franklin County
Dental - (850) 697-5000
Chipley - Washington County
Medical - (850) 676-4926
Freeport - Walton County
Medical & Dental - (850) 880-6568
Malone - Jackson County
Medical & Dental - (850) 569-2053
Marianna - Jackson County
Medical & Dental (850) 394-4907
Panama City - Bay County
Dental - (850) 767-3350
Panama City - Bay County
Medical - (850) 747-5272
Port St. Joe - Gulf County
Medical & Dental - (850) 229-1043
Wewahitchka - Gulf County
Dental - (850) 639-2028
Youngstown - Bay County
Medical & Dental - (850) 753-3246
