PanCare to host its annual Stand Up For Veterans event Friday

PanCare is hosting its annual Stand Up For Veterans Event, which is taking place across all of its dental and medical clinics on Friday.

Officials say free dental and medical services are being offered to veterans as a way to recognize and express gratitude for those who have served our country. Dental services will include an exam, followed by cleaning, filling, or extraction at no-cost at any PanCare dental clinic. Medical services include an ear and eye exam as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin, and oxygen level screenings at each of our PanCare medical clinic.

Officials say walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Veterans are asked to bring their DD-214 to verify their veteran status. Those interested can schedule an appointment by calling the clinic most convenient for them.

Here is a list of those locations below:

Blountstown - Calhoun County

Medical - (850) 674-2244

Bonifay - Holmes County

Medical - (850) 547-5547

Bristol - Liberty County

Medical - (850) 643-1155

Carrabelle - Franklin County

Dental - (850) 697-5000

Chipley - Washington County

Medical - (850) 676-4926

Freeport - Walton County

Medical & Dental - (850) 880-6568

Malone - Jackson County

Medical & Dental - (850) 569-2053

Marianna - Jackson County

Medical & Dental (850) 394-4907

Panama City - Bay County

Dental - (850) 767-3350

Panama City - Bay County

Medical - (850) 747-5272

Port St. Joe - Gulf County

Medical & Dental - (850) 229-1043

Wewahitchka - Gulf County

Dental - (850) 639-2028

Youngstown - Bay County

Medical & Dental - (850) 753-3246

