The British Eatery grand opening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - At the beginning of the year, Temperley’s British Eatery’s owners had to move back to the U.K., but the restaurant and food truck are now in the hands of another Brit.

The new owner, Mike Blois, had high hopes of reopening the restaurant in September, but due to complications, like the food truck catching on fire and the manager, Chrissy Brady, suffering burns from that, the reopen date had to be pushed back.

But Thursday, Blois and Brady finally reopened the restaurant, but with a new name: The British Eatery.

Blois and Brady say now that the restaurant is officially open, they are ready to see the customers once again.

“It has been scary and it has been fantastic, I think it is going to be a really great restaurant. I hope to make it one of the best restaurants in Panama City," Blois said.

The restaurant has plans of expanding by opening another place in Navarre.

