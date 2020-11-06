Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The cooler weather is behind us and the warmer and more humid weather is in the forecast for the days ahead. We will see lows tonight in the 60s area wide under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will continue into Friday w/highs in the low 80s for most of us. The highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend with lows in the 60s. We could see low end rain chances both Saturday or Sunday.

