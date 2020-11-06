Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

It’s going to get warmer and more humid in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The cooler weather is behind us and the warmer and more humid weather is in the forecast for the days ahead. We will see lows tonight in the 60s area wide under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will continue into Friday w/highs in the low 80s for most of us. The highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend with lows in the 60s. We could see low end rain chances both Saturday or Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

