Visit PCB Ironman to bring economic boost to the Emerald Coast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The 2020 Visit PCB Ironman is November 7, and while Visit Panama City Beach and the Panama City Beach community are excited every year for the race, this year in particular has an added buzz to it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost every aspect of life across the country, and holding the event is another step closer to normalcy for both the athletes and the community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back all of these athletes,” said Lacee Rudd, public relations manager for Visit Panama City Beach. "Where they can have a great event as well as a nice family vacation where they can hang out on the beach and enjoy all the awesome activities that we have here and just have a really good vacation while they compete in the event.”

It isn’t just the psychological benefit either. Ironman brings in thousands of visitors a year who enjoy local businesses, and that isn’t looking to change this year. The economic impact the race has on the community is big, and will help provide a much-needed boost after the lost business this summer.

“We’ve got probably 1,800 competitors signed up right now," said Rudd, "which is about 12,000 room nights for Panama City Beach, with a total economic impact of about $5 million.”

