Walt Disney World prepared for holidays

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WJHG) - The pumpkins and fall colors are gone and now Walt Disney World is ready for Christmas.

Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are decorated with wreaths, lights, and other decorations. Disney officials say Disney Springs, Epcot, and Disney resort hotels will join the festivities soon.

They say now through December 30th, guests can enjoy decor, special merchandise, treats, and entertainment experiences that celebrate the spirit of the season.

Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will reimagine its holiday celebration this year. From Nov. 6 to Dec. 30, the resort’s four theme parks and Disney Springs will be decked with festive décor and offer special merchandise, enchanting new experiences and seasonal food and drinks. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) (Matt Stroshane | Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Santa is reported to be making his rounds at Walt Disney world.

• At Magic Kingdom Park, he glides down Main Street, U.S.A., in his sleigh, led by prancing reindeer.

• He makes the trek to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park to spread the joyous spirit of the season from his very own flotilla as he sails down Discovery River.

• Led by an entourage of elves and riding in his red convertible packed with presents, he brings glitz and glamour to a motorcade down Hollywood Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

• Beginning later this month, he’ll be joined by Mrs. Claus at Disney Springs as the merry couple soaks up their last bit of Florida sunshine before their big night. They’ll cruise Lake Buena Vista at Disney Springs in colorfully decorated pontoon boats.

• And starting Nov. 27 at EPCOT, he will take a grand, horse-drawn tour around World Showcase.

For more information about what holiday specials are going on at which park, visit Walt Disney World’s website.

The halls are decked at Magic Kingdom Park. 🎄 Get a closer look on the Disney Parks Blog: http://di.sn/6182HBles #DisneyMagicMoments✨ Posted by Walt Disney World on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.