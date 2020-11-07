Arts bringing positivity to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s a little light, even in the darkest of times.

“If we can put a festival on 28 days after Hurricane Michael, we can figure out a way to put a festival together during this serious problem," Public Eye Soar co-founder Margaret Webster said.

A reimagined Public Eye Soar Festival took flight Friday night. The array of lights and projections showcasing art produced during the pandemic.

“We have more short films and videos and animations than we ever before and I think it’s because people had time to do them," Webster said.

This isn’t the only creative escape in Panama City this weekend. Other artists are crawling out of their shells and into the limelight. For some, it’s the first they’ve seen in months.

“I know that it’s a wonderful relief to some of the artists because this is literally the first gig that they’ve had since the covid crisis has happened," Panama City Songwriters Festival founder Will Thompson said.

For others, it’s the first they’ve seen the light in a year.

Artist Paul Brent is showcasing his first exhibit since his gallery burned down last November.

However, he remains positive, and he wants to share that through his work.

“You can always get lost in artwork. And it takes you away from your everyday existence," Brent said.

Local singer-songwriters want to help others heal.

“During this hibernation time of staying home, there’s been a lot of wonderful songs written," Thompson said. "So, it’s a good opportunity for people around here to hear the artists, hear their expression, and maybe even hear how they’re dealing with going through the same things that they’re going through.”

This week proves to be a temporary escape from the world through song and soul.

The Public Eye Soar Festival drive-thru event will run Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Panama City Mall.

The Panama City Songwriters Festival will run through Saturday in Downtown Panama City.

Paul Brent’s “Unframed” exhibit will be on display from November 6 - 28 at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

