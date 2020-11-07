Advertisement

Jackson County school sees rise in COVID-19 cases

A school in Jackson County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
A school in Jackson County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - In Jackson County, one school is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Marianna K-8 school has 12 teachers and staff members with COVID-19 and 179 students and two staff members are currently under quarantine, according to the Department of Health in Jackson County.

Health officials said the decision to quarantine someone is based on the contacts the positive person provides. Right now, there are no plans to close schools, but the department of health is working closely with the school board.

“The contact tracing and the isolation for those who are identified as contacts, as well as hand washing and the same things we’ve been speaking of since March, are the most effective tools that we have to combat the spread,” T.G. Harkrider said.

The environmental health director for Jackson County’s Health Department said they recommend people continue to wear masks.

