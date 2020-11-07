Jay Trumbull talks about appointment and Florida’s budget

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Not only has Panama City State Representative Jay Trumbull been reelected, he has also been appointed to be the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Speaking to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce at their First Friday meeting Friday morning, Trumbull outlined the plan for the state’s path forward in dealing with the budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic. At present, he says that shortfall is roughly two billion dollars.

“Because we have a balanced budget, we can’t spend more than we take in," Trumbull said. "That’s why it’s very important that we take into consideration what the Three Year Outlook is. We take into consideration what the legislative budget commission is saying, so that we’re looking at each dollar and making the determination of whether or not it has to be spent on the critical needs funding or something that might be a turkey project.”

Representative Trumbull added that as long as the state remains open to tourism, recovery from the economic downturn will happen much quicker that other states.

