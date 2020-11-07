Pancare Clinics hosts Stand Up for Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Ahead of Veterans Day next week, Pancare hosted its annual Stand Up for Veterans event Friday.

The event was held at all of its dental and medical clinics in the area.

Staff provided dental and medical services at no cost to veterans as a way to recognize and express their gratitude to those who’ve served our country.

Veterans were provided a dental exam, followed by a cleaning, fillings, or extractions at no-cost.

They also received free medical services, including an ear and eye exam as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, hemoglobin, and oxygen level screenings.

“Mr. Mike has got a big heart and Pancare company has a big heart and every year they take a day off and they serve the veterans on the medical and dental side," Pancare Clinics Dentist Gary Piorkewski said. "It’s our way of giving back to those who have given so much to our country. It’s a small thing we do for such a big thing that they do and we just love it.”

Pancare has been hosting the veteran care days since it opened its doors in 2003.

