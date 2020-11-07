Putting safety first in the midst of a pandemic and football season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cancellation of the Mosley and Arnold football game Thursday night was unfortunate for those involved but school district officials say it’s important to remember to put safety first.

Bay District Schools partnered with the Department of Health and the FHSAA when summer workouts began to make sure guidelines were put in place for the football season.

District officials say those guidelines have been working really well and they’ve been able to deal with issues as they happen.

Officials went on to say that even though a game cancellation is unfortunate, the safety of staff and students will always be the first priority.

“However, safety always comes first,” Executive Director of Operations for Bay District Schools Josh Belkom said. “We certainly aren’t making decisions here at the district level in isolation. We work very closely with the Department of Health, even the Florida Department of Health, our local health department.”

Officials want to remind players, coaches, and fans to not get too comfortable with the pandemic and to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.