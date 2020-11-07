Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Warmer and more humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a warm and humid forecast this weekend over the panhandle. For Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. Rain chances will be around 20-30%. For Saturday night lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. For Sunday, more clouds, but mainly warm and dry. Highs will reach into the low 80s.

As we move into next week the warm and humid weather continues while we focus our attention on what might happen with Eta as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Weekend Forecast
