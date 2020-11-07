Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a warm and humid forecast this weekend over the panhandle. For Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. Rain chances will be around 20-30%. For Saturday night lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. For Sunday, more clouds, but mainly warm and dry. Highs will reach into the low 80s.

As we move into next week the warm and humid weather continues while we focus our attention on what might happen with Eta as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

