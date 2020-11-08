Advertisement

5th Annual Bloody Mary Festival carries on in Panama City Beach

The 5th annual Bloody Mary Festival took place in Bay County Saturday.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bloody Mary Festival was back for its fifth year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday folks gathered at the Sheraton Panama City Beach resort for music, food, and, of course, bloody marys.

This year there were three awards: people’s choice, judge’s choice, and best booth.

The best booth went to Dat Cajun Place, with its Alice in Wonderland themed display.

The judge’s choice for best bloody mary went to the Sheraton.

The people’s choice went to Hammerhead Fred’s.

“We’re outside in the fresh air, what I love is there’s a lot of space here, so we can all social distance and spread out, you know there’s a lot of space between every booth,” said Marta Rose-Thorpe with the Grand Lagoon Coalition.

This was the first year the festival was held at the Sheraton, and organizers said they are looking forward to next year.

