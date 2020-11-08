Advertisement

Cain Griffin Park reopens in Lynn Haven

Cain Griffin Park reopened Saturday morning in Lynn Haven.
Cain Griffin Park reopened Saturday morning in Lynn Haven.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

Cain Griffin park in Lynn Haven officially reopened Saturday morning.

The park was heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael more than two years ago.

Saturday, the baseball fields, splash park, and playground are all back open after a long rebuilding process.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said this is an encouraging sight to see for Lynn Haven residents after all they have been through in the last two years.

“For this park to come to fruition after seeing the devastation after Hurricane Michael, it still is just unbelievable that we’ve come so far in two years, I know people say 'in two years you should totally be rebuilt but it’s taking so long, but the end result is just absolutely amazing,” said Gainer.

People who attended this morning’s dedication ceremony also got to hear about the history of Lynn Haven and the park from former mayor Sharon Sheffield and her daughter.

