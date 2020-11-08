Locals react to outcome of U.S. Presidential Election

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Local Democratic and Republican party leaders are reacting to the results of the presidential election.

Local Democrats held a watch party for Joe Biden’s acceptance speech Saturday night at the headquarters in Bay County.

Earlier Saturday, local democratic party leader Alvin Peters said they are excited about Biden’s presidency and will continue to support democratic candidates for local and state offices.

He also said they are glad all of the votes were counted and this election showed democracy works.

“Obviously Florida was a disappointment for democrats, but here locally we did better than last time, and I think substantially better than last time and I think quiet a number of republicans looked at the history here in the last three and a half years, looked at the virus, how it was handled, looked at climate change, looked at the economy, and looked at racial justice issues and decided we needed a change,” said Peters.

Local Republican Party leader Debbie Wood said while they are disappointed in the results of the election, they are looking ahead to the next governor’s race and getting Ron DeSantis re-elected.

She also said they hope people will take a close look at the voting system.

“Florida did great, the panhandle always comes out strong, but nationwide, I’m obviously disappointed, but what it should make us do as conservatives, as Republicans, or any other party affiliate that believes in what President Trump stands for, we need to do a better job at making sure we have voter integrity in place,” said Wood.

Wood also offered her thanks to Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Anderson for his work and added that she thinks votes were counted fairly and honestly in Bay County.

