One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Panama City Police officials say one person is dead after a head-on collision Friday night in Panama City.
Police say a Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling westbound on 15th Street and entered the eastbound lane where a Honda CRV was traveling.
They say the two vehicles hit head-on, causing serious injuries. One driver was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital.
They say Panama City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigators responded.
No charges have been filed at this time.
