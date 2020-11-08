One injured after Saturday night crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on Interstate 10.

They say the crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 10 when the pickup truck made a U-turn from the east lanes. They say the U-turn was through the grass median where nonemergency vehicles are not permitted to travel.

The pickup truck then entered the tractor-trailer’s path and the two vehicles collided, running them both off the right side of the road.

According to officials, the pickup truck hit a street sign and the tractor-trailer hit a wood sign.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup truck, a 52-year-old from Pensacola, was suspected to be Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at the time of the accident. A DUI investigation is ongoing. The driver suffered minor injuries.

They say the driver of the tractor-trailer had no injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.