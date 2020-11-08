Advertisement

One injured after Saturday night crash in Walton County

The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided on Interstate 10.

They say the crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 10 when the pickup truck made a U-turn from the east lanes. They say the U-turn was through the grass median where nonemergency vehicles are not permitted to travel.

The pickup truck then entered the tractor-trailer’s path and the two vehicles collided, running them both off the right side of the road.

According to officials, the pickup truck hit a street sign and the tractor-trailer hit a wood sign.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup truck, a 52-year-old from Pensacola, was suspected to be Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at the time of the accident. A DUI investigation is ongoing. The driver suffered minor injuries.

They say the driver of the tractor-trailer had no injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
Car accident on 15th Street
Jackson County school sees rise in COVID-19 cases
5th Annual Bloody Mary Festival carries on in Panama City Beach
Locals react to outcome of U.S. Presidential Election

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County
Cain Griffin Park reopens
Locals react to President-elect Biden
Visit PCB IRONMAN triathlon