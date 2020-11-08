Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one person is critically injured after being hit by a car in Walton County late Saturday night.

They say a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 98 approaching Holiday Road when a pedestrian was crossing from the south side of U.S Highway 98 to the north side

Officials say the driver was unable to stop in time, resulting in a collision.

They say the driver and another witness said the pedestrian, a 57-year-old man from Navarre, was in the middle of the road as they approached the intersection.

They say the pedestrian was critically injured in the crash.

