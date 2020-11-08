Volunteers help Ironman triathlon reach its own finish line

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People from all over the world travel to Panama City Beach to participate in the IRONMAN triathlon.

However, running, swimming, and biking aren’t the only ways you can get involved.

“I did IRONMAN Florida in 2016 and it was such a special day to me that I keep wanting to come back every year and volunteer,” said IRONMAN volunteer Jamie Fortune.

Many of them know how dire volunteers are to events.

“We race ourselves from time to time,” said IRONMAN volunteer Andrew Harley. “You can’t do a race like this without support, you can’t do a race like this without the volunteers, so it means everything when you are the one racing to have somebody handing you a cup of water along the way.”

They make sure the race runs smoothly in multiple ways.

“We’re at an aid station today, so we’re keeping the athletes hydrated and keeping water out on the course for them,” said Harley.

“There’s volunteers on the swim course in kayaks, on the run course on the bike course, volunteers really shape this day in a very important way,” said Fortune.

From a champion’s perspective, volunteers are everything.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have the aid stations there, we wouldn’t have the turns marked properly, we just wouldn’t have them,” said IRONMAN first place champion Chris Leiferman. “And they’re cheering too. They’re out there doing their job but they’re also cheering us on and giving us a bit of a boost.”

Volunteers and athletes alike all have one main goal, to reach the finish line.

“Later on tonight when all the athletes are crossing the finish line, we’re going to get emotional because we know what that moments like,” said Harley. “Anything we can do to help them reach the finish line, we’re here for it.”

