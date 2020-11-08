Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Pleasant conditions were apparent across the Panhandle today, but more rain is in store for the work week.

More moisture will begin entering the region on Monday, leading to around a 20% chance of showers across the Emerald Coast. Winds will also begin gusting harder for the start of the work week, increasing to over 20 miles per hour for the most part. Conditions will continue to deteriorate following that, as potential impacts from Eta arrive toward the end of the week.

Eta currently remains a strong tropical storm, and is forecast to restrengthen into a hurricane over the next day or so. The eastern portion of the Panhandle remains under the cone of uncertainty, and if we see impacts here they will likely begin toward the end of the week. We will continue to watch it closely.

