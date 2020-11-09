Chris Nikic becomes the first person with Down syndrome to complete an IRONMAN

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Chris Nikic has become an IRONMAN legend, not only in Panama City Beach but around the nation as he completed the IRONMAN Florida!

He is the first person with Down syndrome to finish the challenging triathlon. For anyone who doesn’t know, the event consists of a 2.4 mile swim, then a 112 mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile marathon run. Chris finished with an impressive time of 16:46:9.

Nick Nikic, Chris’s dad saying “To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory. ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion, normalcy, and leadership. it’s about being an example to other kids and families that face similar barriers, proving no dream or goal is too high.”

With this win, Chris has made leaps and bounds towards achieving that goal with this huge accomplishment.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.