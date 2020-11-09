Coast Guard looking for possible person in water

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Coast Guard and other partner agencies are looking for a possible person in the water near Naval Support Activity Panama City.

They say a 14-foot Gheenoe washed up near the entrance of the base at Alligator Bayou around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

