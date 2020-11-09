Advertisement

Coast Guard looking for possible person in water

The Coast Guard and other partner agencies are looking for a possible person in the water near Naval Support Activity Panama City.
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

They say a 14-foot Gheenoe washed up near the entrance of the base at Alligator Bayou around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

