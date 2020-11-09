Gulf Coast State College to host Super Saturday events for spring registration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

If you’re looking to go back to school, Gulf Coast State College is getting ready to host an event just for you. A guest joined us at the station with all the details.

Officials say Super Saturday is an all-encompassing event for those interested in enrolling for the Spring 2021 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. The event will take place on two separate days depending on your campus of choice.

For those attending the main campus, officials say the event is happening Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Advanced Technology Center. For those at the Gulf/Franklin campus, Super Saturday is set to take place on November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say that the $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.

Due to Covid-19, this event is by-appointment-only at the Panama City Campus. Masks are required to attend this event at both locations.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

