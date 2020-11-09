Advertisement

Local boy scouts honor veterans

The boy scouts said each ceremony like this one always holds a special place in their hearts.
The boy scouts said each ceremony like this one always holds a special place in their hearts.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The community came together at Trinity Lutheran Church Sunday to honor those individuals who helped in the fight for our freedom.

A flag retirement ceremony involved burning tattered and worn out American flags to give them a proper farewell. There was prayer, singing, and speeches given by some of the veterans. Leading the way: Boy Scout Troop 345.

“This is just something we do, it is the little things we do to help support our veterans and recognize them, the men and women that lay their lives down for us,” Dustyn Mabius said.

Scout Master Timothy Mabius, who is also a veteran, says the American flag is more than just that.

“It is a symbol of its people, it is a symbol that veterans hold dear when we look at the flag, we don’t see the flag, we see the faces of our fallen comrades, and we see the faces of those who didn’t make it home, we were just the lucky ones," Timothy Mabius said.

Army veteran Fred Wendt said he is honored to see the scouts taking the time to celebrate the country, the flag, and veterans.

“For me, I look at this now, I look at these young men and say thank you for what you did, and thank you for having the courage to step forward and do what you’re doing,” Wendt said.

The boy scouts said each ceremony like this one always holds a special place in their hearts.

“It’s a symbol of our country, and being apart of that is just something life-changing, honestly,” Dustyn Mabius said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
5th Annual Bloody Mary Festival carries on in Panama City Beach
Car accident on 15th Street
Jackson County school sees rise in COVID-19 cases
IRONMAN Florida-The first full IRONMAN of 2020

Latest News

Coast Guard looking for possible person in water
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
‘Thankfully no one was hurt:’ man arrested for setting fire to occupied home
Pedestrian hit by car in Walton County