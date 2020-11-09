Local boy scouts honor veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The community came together at Trinity Lutheran Church Sunday to honor those individuals who helped in the fight for our freedom.

A flag retirement ceremony involved burning tattered and worn out American flags to give them a proper farewell. There was prayer, singing, and speeches given by some of the veterans. Leading the way: Boy Scout Troop 345.

“This is just something we do, it is the little things we do to help support our veterans and recognize them, the men and women that lay their lives down for us,” Dustyn Mabius said.

Scout Master Timothy Mabius, who is also a veteran, says the American flag is more than just that.

“It is a symbol of its people, it is a symbol that veterans hold dear when we look at the flag, we don’t see the flag, we see the faces of our fallen comrades, and we see the faces of those who didn’t make it home, we were just the lucky ones," Timothy Mabius said.

Army veteran Fred Wendt said he is honored to see the scouts taking the time to celebrate the country, the flag, and veterans.

“For me, I look at this now, I look at these young men and say thank you for what you did, and thank you for having the courage to step forward and do what you’re doing,” Wendt said.

The boy scouts said each ceremony like this one always holds a special place in their hearts.

“It’s a symbol of our country, and being apart of that is just something life-changing, honestly,” Dustyn Mabius said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.