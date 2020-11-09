Advertisement

Local veterans honored through ‘Hometown Heroes’ program

City officials say there are more than 90 banners currently hanging up.
City officials say there are more than 90 banners currently hanging up.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This Veteran’s Day, Panama City officials want locals to take a stroll down Harrison Avenue.

“It’s a reminder of what we’re really all about," Board & Brush Owner Courtney Dickerson said.

Down Harrison Avenue, the faces of those who served our country watch over the people they fought so hard for.

“It just put me in awe when I saw it for the first time,” City of Panama City Community Development Project Manager Ted Jones said.

“We’re a patriotic nation, we’re the greatest nation in the world because of veterans and veterans that have served so well for our country," City of Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said.

Panama City’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ program honors local veterans and their sacrifices. Currently, there are more than 90 banners hanging up and down Harrison Avenue.

“We’ve just received 32 more applications from our citizens, family members principally, nominating their loved one as a veteran to be a part of the Hometown Hero program," McQueen said.

Each banner represents a unique story.

“We haven’t seen anything like this and I just think this was incredible," Beth Parks, who is visiting Panama City, said. “You can stop at each one and see the name, what war they fought in, and what service, branch. And it’s very awesome, I love it.”

Whether you’re walking down the street or driving in your car, take some time to stop, look up, and appreciate the country we live in.

”We want everyone to know that we celebrate our veterans," McQueen said.

“We should honor these people who have dedicated their entire lives to preserving our freedom," Jones said.

To nominate someone for the ‘Hometown Heroes’ program, click here.

