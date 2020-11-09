Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with a bit of cloud cover passing through. We’ll be off to a partly cloudy start early on this morning. But we’ll still see plenty of sunshine to mix in with the clouds throughout the day.

Otherwise, dress comfortably for a pleasant start early on, but an overall warm and humid day. We have temperatures starting out around 70 degrees with a light northeasterly breeze. That breeze will remain, and pick up a bit more, through the afternoon. Overall it’ll be a breezy day with gusts in the afternoon reaching up to 20-25mph. Highs today still manage to reach the low 80s, for a warm feel for November. We’ll see most of this week remain above average for afternoon highs.

A large portion of this warmth and humidity is getting pumped up into the Gulf from Tropical Storm Eta just of the Florida Peninsula coast in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will be a nagging feature in the forecast for much of the week ahead as it meanders about in the Southeastern Gulf. While it meanders in the warmer waters of the Southern Gulf this week, we’ll anticipate it to strengthen to a hurricane.

Our forecast will largely depend on its future track as we’re expecting a late week cold front to eventually pick up the system and push it into the FL Big Bend. As the cold front absorbs the system, we’ll likely see it diminish due to the shear from the front and the relatively cooler Northern Gulf waters. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty in that long range track, however, as some models have a weaker cold front that does not usher Eta up to the northeast. Rather, those models drift the storm system west in the Gulf before turning north toward Louisiana perhaps next week.

At this point, we’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers to develop in our afternoons over the next several days in the warm and humid easterly flow across NWFL. The late week forecast is still up in the air. But even if Eta were to head toward the FL Big Bend, or North Florida for that matter, we are anticipating it to weaken and therefore not create any major issues. We should know more about it’s eventual track, intensity, and potential impacts over the next 24-48hours.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy, sustained at 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph at times. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us warm and humid for much of this week as Eta churns up the warmth and moisture in the Southern Gulf which could lead toward a few afternoon stray showers over the next few days.

