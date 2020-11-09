Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 51-year-old male was heading eastbound on I-10 near mile marker 51 when for unknown reason, he fell off his motorcycle. The incident occurred just before 3am.

Troopers say they located the rider in the middle of the roadway. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials tell us once the man fell off his bike, his motorcycle traveled across both eastbound lanes and hit the guardrail in the median.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.