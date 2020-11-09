Advertisement

New local deaths reported since Friday in daily COVID-19 report

Florida’s aging services providers said they are losing money every month because of increased...
Florida’s aging services providers said they are losing money every month because of increased COVID-19 costs in a roundtable discussion Tuesday.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 847,821 cases reported. There are 836,370 cases involving Florida residents and 11,451 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,391 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,219 cases. This includes 6,988 residents and 231 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 142 people have died from the virus and 402 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 19 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 7,109 cases. This includes 7,033 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 75 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 363 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 33 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,047 cases. 2,752 of the cases are residents and 295 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 32 deaths from the virus and 138 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 13 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,309 cases. 1,298 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 82 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 989 cases. There are 971 residents and 18 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 37 hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,349 cases. There are 3,303 local cases and 46 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 197 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 21 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 760 cases, 758 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 16 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 992 cases. They are 981 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 59 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 796 cases. There are 789 residents and seven non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 549 cases of COVID-19. 543 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 12 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 142 beds reported for our area.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 28 adult ICU beds available...
According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 28 adult ICU beds available in our area.(Agency for Health Care Administration)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one driver was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
The 5th annual Bloody Mary Festival took place in Bay County Saturday.
5th Annual Bloody Mary Festival carries on in Panama City Beach
The race brings in millions of dollars every year.
IRONMAN Florida-The first full IRONMAN of 2020
Schley was arrested for Arson in the 1st Degree to an Occupied Dwelling.
‘Thankfully no one was hurt:’ man arrested for setting fire to occupied home

Latest News

Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
Florida COVID-19 cases ticking up, winter could be worse
Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID-19 case numbers since September 1st,...
Ticking Up in Florida
Project 25 helps give Christmas presents to families who may not be able to afford them...
Project 25 for 2020 underway
City officials say there are more than 90 banners currently hanging up.
Local veterans honored through ‘Hometown Heroes’ program