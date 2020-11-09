New local deaths reported since Friday in daily COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 847,821 cases reported. There are 836,370 cases involving Florida residents and 11,451 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,391 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,219 cases. This includes 6,988 residents and 231 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 142 people have died from the virus and 402 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 19 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 7,109 cases. This includes 7,033 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 75 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 363 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 33 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,047 cases. 2,752 of the cases are residents and 295 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 32 deaths from the virus and 138 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 13 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,309 cases. 1,298 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 82 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 989 cases. There are 971 residents and 18 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 37 hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,349 cases. There are 3,303 local cases and 46 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 197 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 21 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 760 cases, 758 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 16 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 992 cases. They are 981 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 59 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 796 cases. There are 789 residents and seven non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 549 cases of COVID-19. 543 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 12 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 142 beds reported for our area.

