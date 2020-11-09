One injured after Marianna shooting, deputies looking for suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say one person is injured after a shooting Sunday night.

They say the shooting occurred at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, the victim was reportedly shot in the foot.

Deputies are looking for the suspect after they fled the scene.

They say the victim has non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (850) 482-9648.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.