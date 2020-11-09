Advertisement

One injured after Marianna shooting, deputies looking for suspect

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.(KOSA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say one person is injured after a shooting Sunday night.

They say the shooting occurred at Citizens Lodge in Marianna, the victim was reportedly shot in the foot.

Deputies are looking for the suspect after they fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (850) 482-9648.

