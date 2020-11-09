Advertisement

Project 25 for 2020 underway

Project 25 helps give Christmas presents to families who may not be able to afford them...
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Even though it’s not Christmas yet, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is starting to take donations for its annual Project 25 toy drive.

This is the 40th year the Sheriff’s Office has taken toy donations for children of families suffering hardships.

This past week it kicked off its annual drive at a local Sonic Drive-in. The next donation event will be “Ten Dollar Tuesday” on November 17th at the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 77. They will be accepting new unwrapped $10 toys or $10 donations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We have kids that come over here with their piggy banks, you know, they have saved. They may have $40 in there, but that’s $40 more towards a child that would not necessarily have a Christmas if it wasn’t for that small child and that piggy bank,” Becky Johns, Project 25 Coordinator, said.

Applications for families to receive the gifts will be accepted through their children’s elementary school.

