Snap Soccer hosts the first ever Panama City Beach Classic

The tournament made up for the Trident Cup cancelled in May.
By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -A busy scene out at the panama city beach sports complex over the weekend.

Snap Soccer put on the Panama City Beach Classic. Over one hundred teams from all over the southeast including a few from the Panhandle coming out to compete.

Snap Soccer’s main tournament of the year, in Panama City Beach, is the Trident Cup, an event held in the spring, but because of Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, they have not been able to put it on. To make up for it, and get players back out on the field, tournament style, the company held their very first Panama City Beach Classic. John Guidroz the owner and director of Snap Soccer says he is just happy to be out there.

“For us as an organization, we usually run around 40 events a year and they’re all soccer. That’s our niche, and from March, we saw events just come to a screeching holt. To be back on the field and playing, has been phenomenal. To be able to put this complex on the map, has been really exciting. The staff here has been great, so for us, to get back into business, it’s been a good thing.”

