‘Thankfully no one was hurt:’ man arrested for setting fire to occupied home

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG) -

Defuniak Springs Police say one man was arrested after attempting to set an occupied house on fire.

Police say they responded to a Defuniak Springs home Saturday afternoon in reference to an attempted burglary. Officers found two men on the porch, one of them telling the officers the other had tried to break into his home while he was inside.

Officials say it was discovered the suspect, 34-year-old Joseph Dwayne Schley, had tried to use multiple tree limbs to gain entry into the victim’s home.

The victim knew Schley and did not want to press charges.

As Schley was being removed from the property, officials say the victim then told them Schley had tried to set fire to his house.

According to officials, “Officers observed a gas can next to the back of the house and signs that a fire had burnt the side of the house. DeFuniak Springs Firefighters responded to ensure there was not an active fire.”

Firefighters say the fire only burned a small portion of a wall but was close to engulfing the rest of the house.

“Thankfully no one was hurt,” said Chief James Hurley in the press release. “This could have ended differently with injury or death had the fire kept burning.”

They say Schley was arrested for Arson in the 1st Degree to an Occupied Dwelling.

