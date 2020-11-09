Tropical Storm Eta slowly strengthens in the Southern Gulf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE 11-10-20 8am - Tropical Storm Eta is in the Southern Gulf of Mexico this morning with a slow southerly drift as it strengthens in warmer waters and favorable atmospheric conditions. We’ll eventually see this system take a more northerly track today as the primary steering from high pressure over the Mid Atlantic states and Western Atlantic gradually weakens. Harsher conditions lie ahead for Eta as it slowly treks north. With relatively cooler Northern Gulf waters ahead and higher shear along a cold front and trough sweeping in from the west across the Northern Gulf, Eta will diminish to a weak tropical storm or depression, or maybe even sputter out completely, by the late week or weekend. Effects, if any, for NWFL from Eta appear minimal as we may only see a breezy day with a few scattered showers by Saturday or Sunday if the trends hold true.

Eta will gradually shift northward over the rest of the week possibly diminishing in the Northern Gulf waters. (WJHG)

UPDATE 11-9-20 8am- Tropical Storm Eta is moving westerly away from the Florida Peninsula in the Southern Gulf of Mexico today. Eventually, we’ll see it head more on a west southwesterly track as a ridge of high pressure to the north briefly steers it out into the Gulf. The Southern Gulf, in the mid 80s, is warmer than the Northern Gulf, near 80°, and those warmer waters should lead toward Eta strengthening to a hurricane over the next few days as steering flow in the atmosphere becomes weaker. At the same time, a cold front and troughing pattern takes shape in the Western Gulf, and that should start to steer Eta to the north through the midweek. Models diverge from here as to whether the trough and cold front are strong enough to push Eta further north into possibly the Florida Big Bend by late Friday into Saturday. Or, the trough is to weak and does not pick up the tropical system and we’d see it drift further west in the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

We should know more about which track will be the correct one through the next 24-48hrs. At this point, if it were to head northward toward the Big Bend, impacts here in NWFL would likely be minimal as we’d expect it to be a weaker system in the relatively cooler Gulf waters and detrimental shear from the trough, perhaps a tropical storm with 50mph winds.

There's a large amount of uncertainty in the long range track of this system. (WJHG)

