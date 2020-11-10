Bay, Calhoun Counties report new deaths in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.
Florida has 852,174 cases reported. There are 840,652 cases involving Florida residents and 11,522 in non-Florida residents.
Health officials say 17,460 people have died from the virus in the state.
Bay County is reporting 7,279 cases. This includes 7,045 residents and 234 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 145 people have died from the virus and 405 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.
Okaloosa County is reporting 7,195 cases. This includes 7,119 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 75 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 366 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.
Walton County is reporting 3,088 cases. 2,788 of the cases are residents and 300 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 32 deaths from the virus and 139 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 14 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.
Washington County is reporting 1,317 cases. 1,306 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 83 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.
Holmes County has 991 cases. There are 973 residents and 18 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 38 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.
Jackson County is reporting 3,387 cases. There are 3,339 local cases and 48 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 84 deaths and 198 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.
Calhoun County is reporting 766 cases, 764 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 19 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.
Gulf County is reporting 991 cases. They are 980 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 59 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.
Franklin County is reporting 796 cases. There are 789 residents and seven non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.
Liberty County is reporting 550 cases of COVID-19. 549 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 12 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.
To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
As of 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 27 available adult ICU beds out of the 142 beds reported for our area.
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.