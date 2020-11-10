Bay District Schools trades old school for debt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools agreed to pay for a portion of the entrance road leading to the new A. Gary Walsingham Academy in Panama City Beach, but now district leaders are backtracking, saying they are unable to pay the roughly $2 million bill.

They’ve decided to trade an old school to offset that commitment.

“We’re transferring ownership of the St. Andrew School to the County which the TDC is a part of, to make sure it’s being used in the public trust,” President of the Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau Dan Rowe said.

“It’s obviously something different. It helps the school district out by getting an asset off their books that’s kind of a depreciating asset right now the way it’s sitting,” Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts said.

The school district will no longer own the St. Andrew School, which sits vacant. Instead, it will be owned by Bay County, who hopes to repurpose it.

“This is just one little piece of the puzzle,” Griffitts said. “I think this will add to the many assets St. Andrews already has and the new things that are coming on board. This will just be another piece of the pie that will really enhance that community.”

Officials say the St. Andrew School being owned by the county is a win-win for all.

“Bay District Schools wins by not having that obligation out there, the TDC wins by being able to enhance tourism in Bay County, and the city of Panama City and St. Andrews wins because they have an asset,” Rowe said.

St. Andrews residents want to expand on the possibilities of what the school can offer.

“The St. Andrew School has always been a family place,” Executive Director of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Lisa Barnes-Tapscott said. “Now we’ll be able to expand on that to maybe some cultural opportunities, maybe artist studios.”

The Bay County Commission still needs to approve the transfer. It will be on the agenda next Tuesday, November 17th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.