Advertisement

Girls Inc. of Bay County to host 5th Annual Boosts & Bling Gala

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Get ready to put on your cowboy boots!

Girls Inc. of Bay County will be hosting its annual Boots & Bling Gala on Friday, November 13 at The Barn at The Wicked Wheel on Panama City Beach. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say the event comes complete with a country music concert, dancing, prime rib dinner, and silent auction all to benefit Girls Inc. This year’s headliner is Drew Baldridge.

Organizers also say the gala is a socially distanced event with face masks encouraged.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Police say one driver was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
One injured after Marianna shooting, deputies looking for suspect

Latest News

The Freeport Veterans Memorial Project will unveil its final tributes at the Freeport Veterans...
Freeport Veterans Memorial Celebration to feature final unveiling
Some programs at Haney haven't had openings since July due to COVID limiting class sizes
Haney Technical Center looking forward to January 2021 registration amid COVID-19 limitations
Girls Inc. of Bay County will be hosting its annual Boots & Bling Gala on Friday, November 13...
Girls Inc. to host annual Boots & Bling Gala
Traveling during the holidays in the middle of a pandemic
Holiday travel during a pandemic