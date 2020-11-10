Girls Inc. of Bay County to host 5th Annual Boosts & Bling Gala

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Get ready to put on your cowboy boots!

Girls Inc. of Bay County will be hosting its annual Boots & Bling Gala on Friday, November 13 at The Barn at The Wicked Wheel on Panama City Beach. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers say the event comes complete with a country music concert, dancing, prime rib dinner, and silent auction all to benefit Girls Inc. This year’s headliner is Drew Baldridge.

Organizers also say the gala is a socially distanced event with face masks encouraged.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.