Haney Technical Center looking forward to January 2021 registration amid COVID-19 limitations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The pandemic has affected school campuses nationwide, including registration at the Haney Technical Center in Panama City. Registration for Haney’s January term opened last week and it’s offering more than 12 diverse technical programs with hybrid learning.

“These programs range from auto collision to administrative office, to electrical trace, to marine mechanics. Just a great assortment of programs,” Community Relations Officer Alex Murphy said.

Murphy said class sizes vary depending on the program, but they’re following CDC guidelines for social distancing and limiting the amount of students on campus. Auto Collision Technology student Cole Moreau said COVID-19 has had very little impact on his learning, even though half the week he takes online classes.

“We actually have a full system that goes over every single chapter online. We barely even have to pick up the book and it covers everything from like I said welding, body repair, painting, and it actually shows instructional videos so you can actually see what the techs are doing,” said Moreau.

Moreau said the other half of the week is spent with an instructor in the body shop doing hands-on work, including teaching students refinishing skills. Students get to paint with the latest technology auto shops use to refinish vehicles. Murphy said because there’s a shortage of qualified workers for these technical jobs in our community, they want to do everything to help people get the training they need to build up the workforce.

“So having these opportunities for students to start in January is a gift for people who are looking for new training and these are high demand career paths. Students in these fields can get jobs in our community making a great salary for a relatively short amount of training,” said Murphy.

Murphy said registration has been open for a week but will close when it reaches the limit depending on the program. She adds the sooner you apply, the better your chances to secure your spot. People with no prior knowledge or training can register for classes. Moreau adds the financial aid office has been very helpful in working with students as well. More registration information is available online, or you can call their office.

