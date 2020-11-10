Advertisement

Holiday travel during a pandemic

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The United States officially surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases and a million of those were added just in the last 10 days.

With many people planning on traveling to different cities, states, and even countries for the holidays, what will the number of cases continue to look like?

Local cardiologist Dr. Amir Haghighat says seeing more cases seeing more cases should be a reminder that the virus is still here, and we need to continue following proper precautions to keep the numbers from going up. This includes those who plan on traveling during the holidays

“As we went to more masking, handwashing, social distancing, it has been quite effective, and I think it is human nature to let down your guard, when something is working you kind of forget that it was ever that bad, but it is still here and we have to keep up the good work that we were doing so it doesn’t become a problem," Haghighat said.

And that includes taking every step possible at the airport, train station and bus depot to make to make sure safety come first.

“The virus has not gone away, we are still in a world global pandemic scenario and we have to behave and modify our behaviors accordingly,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one driver was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
The 5th annual Bloody Mary Festival took place in Bay County Saturday.
5th Annual Bloody Mary Festival carries on in Panama City Beach
The race brings in millions of dollars every year.
IRONMAN Florida-The first full IRONMAN of 2020

Latest News

All eyes are on Eta in the southern Gulf of Mexico
Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm
We look at how to stay safe while traveling amid the pandemic.
COVID-19 and the Holidays
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
Arnold soccer gets win over FWB
Arnold soccer gets win over FWB