Holiday travel during a pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The United States officially surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases and a million of those were added just in the last 10 days.

With many people planning on traveling to different cities, states, and even countries for the holidays, what will the number of cases continue to look like?

Local cardiologist Dr. Amir Haghighat says seeing more cases seeing more cases should be a reminder that the virus is still here, and we need to continue following proper precautions to keep the numbers from going up. This includes those who plan on traveling during the holidays

“As we went to more masking, handwashing, social distancing, it has been quite effective, and I think it is human nature to let down your guard, when something is working you kind of forget that it was ever that bad, but it is still here and we have to keep up the good work that we were doing so it doesn’t become a problem," Haghighat said.

And that includes taking every step possible at the airport, train station and bus depot to make to make sure safety come first.

“The virus has not gone away, we are still in a world global pandemic scenario and we have to behave and modify our behaviors accordingly,” he said.

