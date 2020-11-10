Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The warm and humid weather continues this week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. All eyes will be on Eta in the southern Gulf which is forecast to eventually move north later this week and weaken. The confidence in the Eta forecast remains low so while we expect minimal impacts in NWFL right now that can change so we need to pay close attention in the days ahead.

For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. On Tuesday it will be warm and humid with clouds in the AM and then peaks of sun in the PM. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be around 20-30%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

