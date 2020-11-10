Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite an overcast sky. It’ll look a bit gloomy to start the day, but no rain showers are expected for the morning drive. The afternoon may have a few to dodge.

Otherwise, under the clouds we’re warm and feeling humid. A lot of this warmth and moisture is being dredged up out of the Gulf by Tropical Storm Eta far down in the Southern Gulf this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. Dress comfortably once again today for another mild day ahead. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s, similar to yesterday, but a bit different in our skies.

The cloudy start we have should finish with a bit more sunshine opening up heading into the afternoon. But it will come with a few scattered showers this afternoon just like a typical warm summer-like afternoon.

Tropical Storm Eta is responsible for the rise in humidity and warmth for this time of year. The counter clockwise flow around the system is dredging up a deep tropical air mass from the Southern Gulf and Caribbean. We won’t start to feel more like fall until this system moves on out. But with a lack of steering flow across the Gulf, that’s going to take some time.

We’ll gradually see the system drift northward through the rest of this week. That will take it into relatively cooler waters and into a bit more shear, both detrimental to tropical development. So we should see the system weaken to maybe a weak tropical storm or depression, or maybe fall apart altogether before having much impact on the Northern Gulf Coast by the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny by the day’s end with a stray afternoon inland shower possible. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running late summer-like with warmth, humidity, and a shot at a passing afternoon shower.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.