Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November 10th, near a retention pond where two bodies were found.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two bodies were found near or in a retention pond in Panama City Beach Tuesday, according to city officials.

They tell us the bodies of two men, who are unidentified at this time, were discovered at a retention pond in the area of ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Lowe’s off Back Beach Road.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was also at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. We’ll update you as we learn more.

