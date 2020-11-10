Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two bodies were found near or in a retention pond in Panama City Beach Tuesday, according to city officials.
They tell us the bodies of two men, who are unidentified at this time, were discovered at a retention pond in the area of ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Lowe’s off Back Beach Road.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was also at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing. We’ll update you as we learn more.
