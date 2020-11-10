Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two bodies were found near or in a retention pond in Panama City Beach Tuesday, according to city officials.

They tell us the bodies of two men, who are unidentified at this time, were discovered at a retention pond in the area of ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Lowe’s off Back Beach Road.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was also at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. We’ll update you as we learn more.

UPDATE: Panama City Beach officials say two men were found dead near or in the retention pond in the... Posted by WJHG-TV on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.