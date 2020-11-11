Advertisement

44 people charged in drug trafficking operation in Walton County

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

44 people have been charged following an 18-month long drug trafficking investigation in Walton County.

Thirty-one people are in custody at the federal and state level, but 13 are still wanted.

This investigation started in May 2019 when the narcotics unit of the sheriff’s office and the DEA in Panama City began investigating James Young and Shelley Johnson for operating a methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl drug trafficking organization.

Part of the investigation included wiretapping four phones.

U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keef said an investigation like this cannot be successful without local law enforcement.

“Local law enforcement is the frontline in the fight against drugs, in the fight against violent crime, that’s where it happens, it’s with local law enforcement,” said Keef.

“Just with the methamphetamine, that’s almost nine thousand hits of methamphetamine, nine thousand. So, if we arrested everyone that had a hit, that would be nine thousand arrests, not to mention the overdoses of heroin, GHB, fentanyl. Listen, [a tiny bit of] fentanyl can kill you, and we’re talking about significant amounts of fentanyl, so yeah, this is going to make a difference in Walton County,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr.

Adkinson also adds they are not done with the so-called operation Mr. Clean. They are still working to get more people connected to the drug trafficking organization off the streets.

You can find more information here.

