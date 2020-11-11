BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount.

Blount is a senior at Mosley High School and she is also on the Mosley Cheerleading team. She does national cheerleading, competitive state cheerleading and she is in Beta Club.

Blount is enrolled in Bay Link through Mosley and says it has been a challenging adjustment but the transition is finally working out for her. She says her biggest motivation in school and cheerleading is her parents.

“I just want to make my parents super proud of me because, I don’t, everything that they can do is for me,” Blount said.

Blount says once she graduates from Mosley she wants to go to Gulf Coast and finish getting her AA and then eventually go to a university. She hopes one day to become a dermatologist.

