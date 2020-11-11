Advertisement

850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount.

Blount is a senior at Mosley High School and she is also on the Mosley Cheerleading team. She does national cheerleading, competitive state cheerleading and she is in Beta Club.

Blount is enrolled in Bay Link through Mosley and says it has been a challenging adjustment but the transition is finally working out for her. She says her biggest motivation in school and cheerleading is her parents.

“I just want to make my parents super proud of me because, I don’t, everything that they can do is for me,” Blount said.

Blount says once she graduates from Mosley she wants to go to Gulf Coast and finish getting her AA and then eventually go to a university. She hopes one day to become a dermatologist.

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
Shawn Campbell leading the Marlins as interim coach
Arnold dealing with abrupt end to their football season, unrelated to their play on the field
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work

The program will give money to small businesses and nonprofit organizations who apply.
Bay County offering grant opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits
Bay County celebrated Veterans Day with a parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Bay County honors veterans with parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony
People celebrate together at a Veterans Day ceremony at Captain Anderson's Marina.
Capt. Anderson’s Veterans Day Ceremony