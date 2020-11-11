Bay County honors veterans with parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds lined 11th Street from St. Andrews to the Bay County Government Center for this year’s Bay County Veterans Day parade.

“What makes today great is what makes America great,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “It’s when people come together and celebrate their heroes. We have so many heroes in our nation. Today we pause and recognize those men and women in uniform.”

One veteran in particular, who served in all four branches of the military, could not believe the turn out.

“I almost want to tear up because it just shows how many people support our military, our veterans, and that’s what we need is support,” Veteran Terry Talley said.

McQueen said the support shown throughout Veterans Day is proof of just how great Bay County is.

“I think when we think about Bay County and how much it loves its military, being a top five military friendly community in the nation, it’s aw-inspiring,” McQueen said.

Following the parade, a Wreath-Laying Ceremony paid tribute to our veterans.

“That is a tremendous honor when the wreath is laid in honor of the nation, in this case the veterans,” McQueen said. “I think at the end of the day, what we did is render honor to whom honor was due.”

Many hope honoring our veterans will go beyond just one day a year.

“If it wasn’t for our veterans, who served and are still serving to support this country and make the country what it is, without them we wouldn’t have our freedom,” Talley said.

This nation is land of the free because it is home of the brave.

