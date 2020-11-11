Advertisement

Bay County honors veterans with parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Bay County celebrated Veterans Day with a parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Bay County celebrated Veterans Day with a parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds lined 11th Street from St. Andrews to the Bay County Government Center for this year’s Bay County Veterans Day parade.

“What makes today great is what makes America great,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “It’s when people come together and celebrate their heroes. We have so many heroes in our nation. Today we pause and recognize those men and women in uniform.”

One veteran in particular, who served in all four branches of the military, could not believe the turn out.

“I almost want to tear up because it just shows how many people support our military, our veterans, and that’s what we need is support,” Veteran Terry Talley said.

McQueen said the support shown throughout Veterans Day is proof of just how great Bay County is.

“I think when we think about Bay County and how much it loves its military, being a top five military friendly community in the nation, it’s aw-inspiring,” McQueen said.

Following the parade, a Wreath-Laying Ceremony paid tribute to our veterans.

“That is a tremendous honor when the wreath is laid in honor of the nation, in this case the veterans,” McQueen said. “I think at the end of the day, what we did is render honor to whom honor was due.”

Many hope honoring our veterans will go beyond just one day a year.

“If it wasn’t for our veterans, who served and are still serving to support this country and make the country what it is, without them we wouldn’t have our freedom,” Talley said.

This nation is land of the free because it is home of the brave.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
Shawn Campbell leading the Marlins as interim coach
Arnold dealing with abrupt end to their football season, unrelated to their play on the field
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work

Latest News

This week's 850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount.
850 Strong Student of the Week
The program will give money to small businesses and nonprofit organizations who apply.
Bay County offering grant opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits
People celebrate together at a Veterans Day ceremony at Captain Anderson's Marina.
Capt. Anderson’s Veterans Day Ceremony
850 Strong Student of the Week
850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount