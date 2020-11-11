Bay County offering grant opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting at noon Wednesday, November 11th, Bay County businesses and nonprofits now have the opportunity to apply for grants, up to $25,000, until December 11th.

The county partnered with The Integrity Group to provide this funding from the CARES Act, and the program aims to administer $5 million of funding before the end of the year.

The county is glad to be able to help in the midst of this pandemic.

“Obviously, there are some businesses that have suffered, some businesses that have great expense with cleaning techniques, different protocols of business relationships that they haven’t had to do in the past,” Bay County Commission Chairmen Griff Griffitts said. “This is exactly the way to help these businesses out in the community.”

The application to apply for these grants can be found at https://baycountycares.com/.

