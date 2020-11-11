Bay Education Foundation present “Grants for Great Ideas” check

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than $91,000 will find its way into Bay District Schools classrooms.

Tuesday at the Bay District School Board meeting, the Bay Education Foundation presented a check through its Grants for Great Ideas program.

The money will go to 28 schools and will fund a variety of projects ranging from STEM to visual and performing arts and everything in between.

“It could be some of the materials, for instance, there could be some coding software that a teacher wants to put in and do a coding program in their schools or It could be costumes or makeup for some of the visual arts programs,” said Executive Director for Bay Education Foundation Melissa Pinero.

Bay Education Foundation officials say schools will see the grant money this week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.