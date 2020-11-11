Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from GM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
Shawn Campbell leading the Marlins as interim coach
Arnold dealing with abrupt end to their football season, unrelated to their play on the field
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work

Latest News

Eta has strengthened back into a hurricane off the Florida Peninsula.
Eta reaches hurricane strength in the Gulf
Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
Saudi officials: 2 wounded in blast at non-Muslim cemetery
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares for hit
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks before the State of the State address during a joint session...
Texas' Patrick offers reward as Trump makes unfounded claims
More state leaders are urging residents to stay home as Covid-19 infections and...
US adds more than 1 million COVID cases since start of November