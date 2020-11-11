Advertisement

Capt. Anderson’s Veterans Day Ceremony

People celebrate together at a Veterans Day ceremony at Captain Anderson's Marina.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A small, but dedicated, group of veterans joined together at Captain Anderson’s Marina to honor those who have served their country. The event was emceed by our own Neysa Wilkins, who also sang the national anthem after the colors were presented by two Boy Scouts.

Veterans present were honored for their service, highlighting the sacrifices they and their families made for their country. One of the more poignant parts of the day was the reading of the poem “Old Glory” by Navy Master Chief Alex Semmler. The crowd also joined Neysa in singing God Bless America before boarding one of the Anderson boats for a free dolphin tour.

“I think it’s important to recognize all our veterans serving in all the various services," Air Force Veteran Brenda Lewis said. "It’s important, especially these days. The sacrifices that have been made, not only by them but their family. I am a veteran and I’m grateful for that. We live in the best country in the world. So I think it’s important to recognize that.”

This is the 46th year that the Captain Anderson Family has hosted the Veterans Day ceremonies.

