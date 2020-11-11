David Collier Sworn in as New Panama City Fire Chief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The new Panama City Fire Chief is officially on the job. David Collier was sworn in Tuesday at the Panama City Commission meeting surrounded by family and co-workers.

Family members helped with the pinning ceremony. Collier may be new to the chief’s position but he’s not new to the department. He’s a 13-year veteran. City leaders had been searching for a new chief to replace Alex Baird who resigned in August.

Collier said he is ready to get the ball rolling.

“I can’t wait to get started and see what the future holds for us and I want to thank each and every one of y’all for all the support you’ve given me over these years. I’m truly blessed and I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for y’all. So thank you,” said Collier.

Collier takes over the reins from Kent Taylor who has served as interim chief since August.

