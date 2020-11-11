Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say they are treating a death investigation in Panama City Beach as a homicide.

Tuesday, multiple agencies responded to the retention pond near Lowe’s and ABC Fine Wine and Spirits off Back Beach Road. They say two men were found dead near or in the retention pond.

Wednesday, Panama City Beach Police say they have identified two people of interest but they are not a threat to the community.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call the police at 850-233-5000.

