Advertisement

Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November 10th, near a retention pond where two bodies were found.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say they are treating a death investigation in Panama City Beach as a homicide.

Tuesday, multiple agencies responded to the retention pond near Lowe’s and ABC Fine Wine and Spirits off Back Beach Road. They say two men were found dead near or in the retention pond.

Wednesday, Panama City Beach Police say they have identified two people of interest but they are not a threat to the community.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call the police at 850-233-5000.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Two bodies were found near or in a retention pond in Panama City Beach Tuesday, according to city officials.

They tell us the bodies of two men, who are unidentified at this time, were discovered at a retention pond in the area of ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Lowe’s off Back Beach Road.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was also at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
Shawn Campbell leading the Marlins as interim coach
Arnold dealing with abrupt end to their football season, unrelated to their play on the field
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work

Latest News

This week's 850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount.
850 Strong Student of the Week
The program will give money to small businesses and nonprofit organizations who apply.
Bay County offering grant opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits
Bay County celebrated Veterans Day with a parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Bay County honors veterans with parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony
People celebrate together at a Veterans Day ceremony at Captain Anderson's Marina.
Capt. Anderson’s Veterans Day Ceremony
850 Strong Student of the Week
850 Strong Student of the Week is Scarlett Blount