FDA approves app meant to reduce nightmares associated with PTSD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help treat PTSD patients.(Source: NightWare via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration believes a mobile app could help people with terrifying nightmares.

The federal agency has approved the NightWare system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients.

NightWare is only available for Apple Watches.

It allows clinicians to monitor patients who suffer from traumatic nightmares, which have been linked with higher rates of suicide.

The app vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of a nightmare.

According to the company, NightWare “is a wearable technology that learns the wearer’s sleep patterns and customizes a treatment for each individual, interrupting nightmares so sufferers can get a good night’s sleep.”

The company explains: “An intervention (smartwatch alert vibration) at nightmare stress threshold is designed to arouse but not awaken the wearer—preserving the night’s rest.”

NightWare can only be downloaded with a prescription.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

